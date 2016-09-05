Is Tamim aka Shaykh Abu Ibrahim killed?

Blitz Exclusive

Coordinator of ‘Neo JMB’, as law enforcers in Bangladesh it was killed in an operation at a militant den in Narayanganj district on 27 August. Now Bangladesh authorities are sending his DNA sample to Canada to scientifically confirm, it is the same Tamim who had been identified as Shaykh Abu Ibrahim Al Hanif by Islamic State mouthpiece dabiq. DNA samples of Tamim will be sent to check if it matches up with that of his father and sister living in Canada.

Once it is scientifically confirmed, Bangladesh authorities will be certain of Tamim aka Shaykh Ibrahim is killed.

Meanwhile CT experts are surprised at the silence of IS following death of Tamim. If finally it is proved that the real Tamim is killed, there will be curiosity amongst law enforcers and CT experts to know the name of the next figure to take the position of Tamim.

Currently two names are in the minds of the law enforcers and CT experts. They are, Shariful Islam Khaled and Mamunur Rashid Ripon. But most of the members of local local enforcement agencies believe, Chittagong University student Nurul Islam Marzan may replace Tamim. Marzan is intelligent and can speak Arabic and English fluently.

