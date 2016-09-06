Thailand losing attraction

Special Correspondent

Law enforcement agencies are continuing raids at massage parlors, cocktail lounge, pub, hotel, service apartment and even street – side food outlets on a regular basis. They are keeping eyes on escort service and taxi drivers. No, not for ensuring protection and security of the tourists! It’s aimed at combings prostitution, which had prevailed for decades. Although sex trade or prostitution is strictly prohibited according to Thai laws, for years the government or law enforcement agencies never applied this to anyone. But now, things are changing. Hundreds of girls and women are rounded by police. Law enforcement agencies are collecting CCTV footage of the rendezvous of sex workers and their clients.

Under such sudden adversity, sex workers are fleeing to neighboring countries. Some even are migrating to Dubai or South American countries. Even Thai sex workers are desperately trying to find jobs in Philippine, Hong Kong, Macao, Maldives, Indonesia, Korea, Tunisia, Egypt, India, Russia, Poland, Hungary, Taiwan, Morocco, and where not.



Loading...

Tour operators say, the current drive against prostitution in Thailand will only open doors of fortune to neighboring countries, where already number of foreign tourists are seeing remarkable rise. The operators fear, such sudden ‘hostility’ or ‘Sharia type behavior’ in the secular and extremely polite society in Thailand would significantly decrease in-flow of tourists.

Thai government shows no sign of anymore letting sex-tourism continue. They feel, such trend actually had tarnished country’s dignity and self-esteem for decades. Now they want to wipe-off this ‘nasty and rogue’ practice once for all. There won’t be anymore prostitution in the country. Everything that goes against country’s dignity – be it in Pattaya or Phuket or Patpong – must be shut down.

There is no specific plan as to yet about the fate of hundreds and thousands of girls and women employed in massage parlors, pubs, bars, cocktail lounge, escort services etc. It means, most of them would simply turn unemployed.

Under this sudden and unexpected scenario most of the entrepreneurs and workers in entertainment or sex industry are hoping for a ‘change’. They think, once election is held in 2017 and ‘democracy returns, with Yingluck Shinawatra becoming the Prime Minister again, ‘good days would return’.

But, political pundits say, hope for a general election in 2017 is nothing but a ‘wild dream’. They don’t see any possibility of general election before 2019.

If this prediction turns, then Thai tourism industry would go through a lengthy ‘nightmare’, which ultimately would simply smash its glamour and attraction to people who visit Thailand for fun and mental refreshment.

Comments

comments