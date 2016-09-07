Understanding problems in the Philippines

Ahmed Zayed

Philippines has over 3.7 million drug addicts and few thousand of drug dealers. Ferdinand Marcos, the most notorious and corrupt politician and his successors had turned Philippine into a country with chaotic and corruption plagued democracy. As Chinese leader Mao Zedong said, “A fish rots from the head down”, just imagine the current situation in Philippine, which had totally corrupt Presidents like Marcos. The corrupt politicians got indulged into looting public money and smuggled-out to secret bank accounts abroad. Even, Marcos and few of his successors and their cohorts did not hesitate in having stakes in casino business, drug rackets, and even prostitution. Family members and some of the ministers of Marcos were even running prostitution through so-called VIP or VVIP cocktail lounge and escort services. There are hundreds of massage parlors, cocktail lounge and medicines shops in Philippine selling drug such as Yaba, which is popularly known as Shabu amongst the drug addicts. Drug epidemic is spreading fast in the society where addicted school girls are taking prostitution as a part-time job to earn money for buying Shabu. College and university students also are falling prey of drugs.

Things already has started changing since President Rodrigo Duterte began his noble efforts to improve the peace and order situation in the country, especially towards eradicating the scourge of illicit drugs.



Loading...

Some Western nations, without understanding the drug epidemic in the Southeast Asian nation, are demonising President Duterte saying he was ‘violating human rights’ and ‘committing crime against humanity’ by killing the drug barons and peddlers.

Someone may ask, is killing Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram jihadists ‘crime against humanity’? Of course not! Then why the West are making frantic bids in stopping President Duterte from his war on drugs? As war on terror and war on jihadists are justified so is the war on drugs.

When President Duterte is continuing his noble battle against drugs and corruption, some of the missions of Philippine in foreign countries either aren’t cooperating with the President or are trying to get let foreign media run misleading propaganda against his efforts.

Weekly Blitz, which is amongst the hand-picked number of foreign newspaper supporting President Duterte’s noble mission, does not receive press materials from Philippine Embassy in Bangladesh or the foreign ministry of Philippine.

Comments

comments