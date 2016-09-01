Unidentified ‘Lone Wolf’ poises biggest threat to global security

Special Correspondent

Most of them do not have any affiliations with Al Qaeda, ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, Lashkar e Toiba, Al Shabab etc. They aren’t trained by any of the jihadist outfits. But, they are dangerous! Ruthless and hypnotized. They are radicalised to optimum level. All they aspire is – killing ‘atheists’, Jews and Christians, non Muslims, and ‘enemies of Islam’.

A ‘Lone Wolf’ becomes a jihadist on his or her own and decides their targets without letting anyone else even know or sense of it. They hunt their preys on their own and even seconds before the brutal attack, the victim cannot imagine s/he was actually under the deadly sight of a Lone Wolf.

For accomplishing her ‘holy desire’ a female Lone Wolf even would not hesitate flirting or sleeping with her target, incase that is the ‘most convenient’ option of getting the target unprepared, so that the ‘attack’ or ‘operation’ gets fully accomplished. She won’t hesitate stabbing, hacking or shooting the man to death, with whom she might have pretended or performed ‘extreme romance’ even minutes or seconds back.

There are many websites run by Islamists and jihadists that inspire people to become Lone Wolves following ideologies of various militant outfits. They upload techniques to make grenade or bombs at home using domestic appliances or kitchen utensils, and guidelines on how to determine a target and what to do before the attack. In brief, these websites give comprehensive tutorials to a Lone Wolf, make him or her a deadly jihadist with the extreme radicalised mindset of ‘killing the enemies of Islam’ and embracing death to become a ‘martyr’.

According to fact-findings, the initial process of someone in transforming into a jihadist Lone Wolf would mostly begin from hate speeches in the mosques or by spending time with another radicalised person or even a Lone Wolf.

Counterterrorism (CT) experts are keeping eyes of jihadist outfits. But, do they know, how many Lone Wolves are being created every day?

Comments

comments