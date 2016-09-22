Unity of bloggers in defence of an anti-jihadist Muslim Zionist

Vikram Pandey

The world is clearly divided into two segments. We, those who want peace and oppose religious hatred though are majority in number; those religious bigots, preachers of religious extremism, certainly are much united although their proportion hardly is 15-20 percent of the global population.

When Iran or Hamas utter the slogans of annihilating Jews, Christians, Israel, the US, and the West, or when they gather on a street with placards and chanting slogans-’death to Israel’, we can see most of the so-called neutral and secular media in the West giving maximum coverage to such audacious acts. Muslim media would publish these trash with extra enthusiasm.

Western media would hardly cover news and photos of Pakistani army giving training to militants and terrorists, Pakistani atrocities on the Baloch people, notoriety of ISI, or brutalities and rape of hundreds and thousands of girls and women inside Iranian prisons.

Independence struggle of the Baloch people has been continuing since 1971. How many times have you seen a report or picture of brutalities of Pakistani military on the Baloch world, especially in South Asia are aware of the Baloch freedom struggle?

Why the United nations and those rights groups are lethargic in condemning Pakistan for atrocities in Balochistan?

Almost in a similar pattern the Western media and rights groups are ignoring the case of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, an anti-jihadist Muslim Zionist serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment in Bangladesh since 2012!

Enemies of peace, enemies of secularist forces, enemies of Israel and enemies of the Hindus, Buddhists, Jews, Christians, Bahais, Ahmadis, Sikhs and those enemies of the humanity are continuously conspiring against this hero of our time.

We call upon the bloggers around the world to stand in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury should get Nobel Peace Prize for his works and sufferings.

