US$ 8 billion smuggled out from Bangladesh!

Special Correspondent

Anti money laundering agencies in the West are surprised knowing the unbelievable amount of cash being smuggled out from Bangladesh just in past 10 years. Most of such funds landed at Swiss banks, UK banks and offshore bank accounts.

According to Panama Papers, major portions of which are yet to be released, more than 500 South Asian nationals were owning a company, through which, millions of dollars had been deposited in secret bank accounts.

Amounts deposited with Swiss banks and other banks in the West mostly are ‘dirty money’ that belongs to politicians, businessmen, smugglers, political touts, student leaders, lawyers, civil and military officials, fraud rackets (such as MlM companies) etc.

There are information on some of the secret accounts where the amount of deposit in a single account exceeds US$ 400-500 million.

It is learnt from credible sources that by the end of this year, a huge leak (similar to those of Wikileaks or Panama Papers) would reveal at least few hundred documents about secret bank accounts of several leading political figures in Asia and Africa.

