Will Hillary Clinton destabilise the world?

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen recently told CNN, Hillary Clinton would “destabilise the world” if she wins the White House during November election. Le Pen said, Hillary Clinton is war. Hillary Clinton is devastation.”

According to media reports and polls conducted by Washington Post, ABC News, CNN, Fox News, New York Post, Chicago Tribune, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, Boston Globe, Miami Herald, Sky News, Washington Time, New Yorker, Newsday, and those prominent News outlets, Clinton and Trump are the most unpopular presidential candidates in modern US politics.

Despite being ahead of her Republican rival Donald Trump in surveys on who should take the White House, a recent poll found that just 41 percent of Americans have a favourable view of Hillary Clinton, while 56 percent have an unfavourable one.

These surveys indicate, both the parties in US, Democratic Republican failed in nominating a popular candidate for entering the White House.

The 2016 Presidential election may even begin the process of rising of new political parties or even individuals, outside the house of the two mainstream parties to run scrutinizing large volume of ‘highly sensitive’ documents, which also include mails of several top politicians in India.

