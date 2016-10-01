But they are anti-israel!

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Since I wrote couple of articles in defence of anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, I received some emails from the readers asking – how a Muslim can be Zionist. Well, these mails indeed are from my Jewish readers. They also asked me few questions:

(A) Why Shoaib Choudhury did not leave Bangladesh and took asylum in the West?

(B) Is he a fool or wants to become a martyr by being killed by the Islamist militants or their agents inside the state machinery?

(C) He could have continued his work from a safer Western country.

(D) At least why didn’t he flee to India and take refuge there and continue his writings against radicalism and Islamist militancy?

(E) How a Muslim can be a Zionist? That is not possible. Shoaib Choudhury should have left Islam and embraced Judaism, or any other religion if he really was a Zionist.

Let me try to give my own answers to those questions, while it would be better if any Jewish Zionist can give their own opinion on the above questions.

Islamist, jihadists and preachers of radical Islam do say-no real Muslim can support the existence of Israel. It is ‘sacred duty’ of a true Muslim to denounce Israel. Because of such dangerous sentiment, some Muslim countries consider Israel as an ‘enemy state’. But, a Muslim Shoaib Choudhury stood firm in defence of Israel and openly pronounced – he is a Zionist.

If we have to endorse the claims of some Jewish people, saying, “a Muslim cannot be a Zionist” then of course, Shoaib Choudhury being a Muslim indeed committed crime by pronouncing himself to be a Zionist, and by expressing his support towards Israel. Right?

Now the next point! Why did Shoaib Choudhury not flee and sought asylum in the West and then continue his ‘mission’ against radical Islam and jihad. Reply is simple! He too said this several times that he (Shoaib Choudhury) wants to fight religious bigotry and extremism; jihad and anti-Semitism; and culture of hatred by staying right inside the battlefield. If such a strong determination of remaining inside the battlefield and fighting the evil forces were wrong, then he indeed is a fool! Right?

Now I want to ask a question, please! Those Muslims, seculars, freethinkers, bloggers and or self-proclaimed atheists, who left Bangladesh and took asylum in the West, did any of them ever many of them are sympathisers of Hamas and Palestine. Do we call them smart and not foolish like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury? Should we?

Comments

comments