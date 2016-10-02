Balochistan: Destination is independence

Dr. Abul Quashem Joardar

While Mazdak Dilshad Baloch, son of prominent author-activist Naela Qadri Baloch protested in New Delhi against Pakistan’s ongoing human right violation in Pakistan, head of the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), Allah Nazar Baloch said, “There will be no negotiations with Pakistan, the biggest terrorist country without national independence”.

He said, “Our destination is independence”. Thousands of people in Balochistan have been killed for arbitrarily detained by Pakistani military establishments since 1971.

Meanwhile , Brahamdagh Bugti, the Switzerland-based leader of the Balochistan Republican Party told Indian media that he planned to seek political asylum in India.

Resource rich Balochistan is being forcefully captured by Pakistan and Islamabad is continuing brutalities and atrocities on the Baloch nation for decades.

It indeed is human obligation for Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, United States, European Union, Canada, Australia, Britain and the entire world to recognize the independent Balochistan and extend possible cooperation to the Baloch nation.

Weekly Blitz requests the Baloch people to send news, photos, articles and datas on Pakistan’s atrocities.

Comments

comments