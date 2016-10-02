Bangladesh government provides foolproof security during Durga Puja

Smriti Sen Gupta

This year, Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bengalee Hindus began with ‘Mahalaya’ rituals on September 30. Durga Puja is being organized in 29, 295 temples this year in Bangladesh – 321 more than last year. The main rituals of the five – day puja will begin on October 7.

During this festival, Bangladesh government has taken comprehensive and foolproof security measures. But, Tapan Kumar Pal, general secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad said, “We are not panicked (of any terror attack), but we are not completely free of concern.”

The parishad placed a five-point demand including a 3-day public holiday, decorating important government buildings, distribution of special food at prisons, arranging uninterrupted water and electricity in temples and establishing a Hindu foundation.

Hindus believe earth prepares itself and welcomes the arrival of the goddess Durga and her children, through the Mahalaya celebration.

Bangladesh has been witnessing the unfortunate and alarming rise of jihadists since 2001. Hundreds of Hindu temples had been attacked during this period. There also are nefarious attempts of abductions and forceful religious conversions of Hindu girls and boys. Islamist groups are continuing such evil acts.

Weekly Blitz editor, and internationally acclaimed anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury has always been extremely vocal against forceful conversions of Hindus and repressions on Hindu & non-Muslim communities in Bangladesh.

