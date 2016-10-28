Bangladesh moving towards a strong economy

Mahboob Ar Rahman

Prestigious periodical The Economist on its October 15th issue said, Bangladesh’s economy is on a roll on steady high economic growth, increasing remittance income and improvement in some social indications.

It said, Bangladesh has changed a lot in 30 years. Even if its 160 million people remain mostly poor, the country can no longer be dismissed as ‘the armpit of India’. Its GDP is growing by 7 percent a year, as fast as China’s and by some social indicators it has overtaken its giant neighbour India.

In export of readymade garments, Bangladesh now ranks second only to China. Over 10 million diligent overseas workers are sending billions of dollars to Bangladesh every year. The current forex reserve of the country stands at 30 billion dollars plus, and it is increasing every month.

Bangladesh’s shinning economic boom is attracting foreign investors. China alone has agreed to provide US$ 40 billion in various projects. During the recent visit of President Xi Jinping, Dhaka-Beijing relations entered a new era of prospects.

The government of Sheikh Hasina has already initiated implementation of over 50 Special Economic Zones, where local and foreign entrepreneurs would invest nearly a trillion plus dollars.

Sheikh Hasina also has undertaken massive plans of investing heavily in tourism sector, and by 2021, Bangladesh would turn into one of the top-5 tourist destinations in Asia.

Meanwhile Prime Minister’s son and her advisor on Information Technology affairs, Sajeeb Wazed Joy is tirelessly working in developing country’s IT sector. Bangladesh aspires to overtake India in IT sector by 2030.

Comments

comments