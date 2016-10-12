Culture of hatred must be confronted by all of us in unison

Priyanka Choudhury

Reading a report in a local daily on October 7th, I decided to pen this oped, for the first time in my life. This is the story of Soma Das, a high school student of CM Ayub Girl’s School in Thakurgaon town, few hundred kilometers from Dhaka city. It’s in the northern part of Bangladesh.

Soma Das was beaten by the mother and brother of her classmate Afsana Begum. Soma (15), daughter of Bijoy Das is a Harijan girl. She lives at Fakirpara Harijan colony in the municipality area. According to Dipendra Nath Jha, headmaster of the school, Afsana Begum’s mother Fatema Begum and brother Farukh Hossain forcibly entered the school on October 6 at 11:30am and started beating Soma Das as they could not accept Soma visiting the house of her classmate, because Soma is a Harijan girl.

They beat this Harijan girl inside the classroom and did not stop until the girl started bleeding from the nose and the mouth.

A crying Soma Das in the photo represents millions of Harijan community members in South Asia. Please look into her eyes and tell me – is this what a human being would deserve? Tears of Soma Das put all of us onto the dock of guilt – the worst ever sinful act.

What we have learnt from those greatest people like Moses, Jesus, Buddha, Krishna, Swami Vivekananda, Guru Nanak, Mohammed and other? Didn’t they preach peace? Didn’t they teach us to love every creations of the God? If we proclaim ourselves to be people of faith, then how we can hate a Harijan girl Soma Das and hundreds and thousands like her?

Since my childhood, my parents taught me – never hate a human being. My father, of whom I am always proud – Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is my idol. He has raised us as secular human being. Poison of religious hatred never found any space in our family. We uphold my father’s ideology – culture of inter-faith harmony and love for the mankind. I am proud of my father.

I don’t know if Shabana Azmi aunty, a proud daughter of Mr. Kaifi Azmi would read this piece. If she will, I am almost certain, she will leave tears for Soma Das.

Can we not wipe-of such wrong culture of hatred from our societies. Is it impossible for us to give a hug to the Somas of the Harijan community, show our adoration and respect to them just because they too are humans like all of us? Can there be an end to treating the Harijans as ’untouchable’?

Finally, my profound greetings to Mr. António Guterres, the next chief of the United Nations. Can we hope, under his leadership the UN really can play unbiased and effective roles on global issues?

