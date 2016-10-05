Fear haunts Sonarika Bhadoria post-midnight!

Surprising as it may sound but it seems there is some mystery around this damsel in distress. Every day as soon as the evening goes beyond midnight, this babe starts behaving rather mysteriously. Not sure what is up to her or the time but something creepy seems to be in store. One would have to wait and watch this horror romance SAANSEIN – THE LAST BREATH that releases on the 11th November 2016 to find out the truth that will surprise everyone. But until that time, we can catch a glimpse of the trailer that launches on the 5th of October. May be a hint or two to keep one glued to the mystery until the 11th!

With the first poster, motion poster and teaser of upcoming horrance (horror and romance) SAANSEIN – THE LAST BREATH creating waves everywhere, it’s now time to gear up for the first trailer of the film that will be out on Monday October 5th, 2016. So all those who are eagerly waiting to check out the trailer and get spooked, the countdown begins here!

Starring Rajniesh Duggall, Sonarika Bhadoria along with Hiten Tejwani, Neetha Shetty, Vishal Malhotra, Amir Dalvi, SAANSEIN – THE LAST BREATH is directed by Rajiv S Ruia. The music is composed by Vivek Kar, lyrics penned by Kumar. SAANSEIN is produced by Goutam Jain and Vivek Agarwal under the banner GPA Productions.

Producer Goutam Jain says, “The mystery narrated in this horror film is not what we have seen in the horror films in the past.”

