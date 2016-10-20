India, Burma agree for border security coordination

NJ Thakuria (Guwahati)

India and Burma (Myanmar) agreed for close security coordination in border areas keeping in view the sensitivity of each other’s strategic interests. In a press statement after holding delegation level talks with visiting Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi in New Delhi on 19 October 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as a reliable partner and friend, India stands shoulder to shoulder with Myanmar.

PM Modi added that the two neighboring countries agreed to enhance engagement in several areas including agriculture, power, and renewable energy. New Delhi and NayPyiTaw will also work to develop a mutually beneficial arrangement for trade in pulses, added Modi.

India offered to enhance power supply from Moreh in Manipur of northeast India to Myanmar’s Tamu town. Archaeological Survey of India will soon begin work on restoring two old temples and inscriptions of King Mindon and King Bagyidaw in Bodh Gaya of Bihar, said the statement.

Ms Suu Kyi, who is recognized as the democratic icon in her country, stated that Burma admires India for being the greatest democracy in the world. She hoped that India could help Burma with its experiences in different field of activities to overcome numerous challenges.

