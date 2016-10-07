Isolating the patrons, preachers & appeasers of stabbers, jihadists, Islamist and bigots

David N Robinson

Thanks to Stephanie DeSimone for filing the first lawsuit against Saudi Arabia claiming the kingdom is partially responsible for the death of her husband Navy Cmdr Patrick Dunn during 9/11 jihadist attack.

In the court documents filed in Washington, DC, Desimone alleges Saudi Arabia provided material support to al Qaeda for more than a decade and was aware of the terror group’s plan to attack of the US.

She said, “Absent the support provided by the Kingdom, al Qaeda would not have possessed the capacity to conceive, plan and execute the September 11 (2001) attacks.”

This lawsuit comes just days after the US Obama’s veto of the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, which allows Americans to sue a foreign state for acts of terrorism.

This law – Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (JASTA) would also be applicable on those nations who patronise, preach and or appease stabbers, jihadists, Islamists and religious bigots. It means, under JASTA, any American who has been either a victim or affected by jihadists in any country can file a lawsuit that country. Indeed, JASTA is a good law that gives opportunity to the victims of jihad in seeking justice.

Only within days being sued in the US under JASTA, saudi government hurriedly abandoned Islamic calendar and shifted to Gregorian calendar. Although Saudi authorities say, it has been done for making the working month longer as part of cost-cutting measures, in my opinion, Saudis finally realize their Islamic calendar was not fit for today’s modern world.

Although still switched to the Gregorian calendar, they still follow the barbaric Sharia law. It is expectation of everyone that the culture of following Sharia law or Sharia rule would go into extinction as Sharia Ism is responsible for giving birth to jihadism, caliphatism and multiple forms of religious bigotry.

We can find one resemblance amongst the Muslim nations-be it under Sharia rule or democracy or even autocracy. All of them, by and large are anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, anti-Hindu, and, Jew haters. They though may not openly applaud Hitler as a ‘hero’ as Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte does (yes, Philippine is not a Muslim nation)-but from the deep core of heart, most of the Muslims feel delighted and cheered (sic) whenever the issue of the Holocaust or murder of six million Jews are raised. Most of the Muslims are deniers of the Holocaust. This is a fact and only in this newspaper I or anyone can write about this issue.

Why this newspaper (Weekly Blitz) is an exception? Because the editor of this paper, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is a Zionist.

Do you remember when the Nobel Peace Prize was given to an imprisoned journalist in China-it was a strong slap on the faces of Communist rulers in Beijing.

This time again, the Nobel Prize Committee can take another praiseworthy decision of giving a slap on the faces of the patrons, Islamists and religious extremists by giving the Nobel Peace Prize to a real hero like Shoaib Choudhury who is serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment since 2012 for the ‘crime’ of confronting jihad, Islamist terrorism, anti-Semitism, culture of hatred, and for advocating inter-faith harmony and global peace. Giving prizes to Shoaib Choudhury will prove -the world is against jihad and Islamist extremism.

