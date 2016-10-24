Madness in American Presidential election campaign

Dr. Abul Quashem Joarder

Oscar wilde said, “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.”

Looking into the mad competition of accusations, we certainly would get shocked seeing the way one of the future Presidents of the United States of America – Democratic Party’s Hillary Clinton, and Republican Party’s Donald Trump not leaving any stone of indecency and even vulgar in attacking each other. If the American voters are feeling entertained at such nasty quarrel, then someone may ask – is that what the world expects from people of the ‘brave & heroic’?

There still is no argument about acknowledging the US as the ‘number one’ power in the world. And of course, the post of the President of that country is, certainly very important. American presidential election not only is important to Americans alone, but to the entire world. Especially at the current global scenario where radical Islam and Islamist militancy are on rise and spreading its unholy footage almost every day. The US is leading the crucial war on terror with the help of its global allies. But, what would happen if people like Hillary or Trump, both over-burdened with controversies enter the White House. If we scrutinize the words and languages these presidential candidates are using, we may conclude saying never look on to the stars.

In Donald Trump’s words, Hillary Clinton was pumped up on drugs at their second debate. He also said, “Hillary is running for president in what looks like a rigged election.”

He further said, “The election is being rigged by corrupt media pushing completely false allegations and outright lies in an effort to elect her president.”

Donald Trump tweeted out similar allegation earlier to his 12 million followers.

Trump’s allegations are showing the world the possibility of rigging during the election. And of course, it puts the very credibility of the electoral system in the US into serious doubts.

As to Trump’s allegations against the US media, though I may not accept his allegation en-masse stating all the media in the US are ‘corrupt’ but of course, there are some members of the US media, who can be purchased. Just take the example of an American journalist who was hosted by Bangladesh government in 2012 and heavily compensated by Iranian and Palestinian diplomats in Dhaka for writing an article titled ‘An unfathomable friend of the West’ against anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, which later were published in the Times of Israel and another little-known US newspaper as well as some blogs. The language, choice of words and hostility of the writer clearly proves-his sole assignment and mission were character assassination of an esteemed journalist like Mr. Choudhury.

This single instance proves, American media (of course there are few exceptions) aren’t angels.

Now few sentences about trump. According to reports and interviews published in several major news outlets in the US, Trump sexually assaulted and harassed several females including Jessica Leeds, Temple McDowell, Jill Harth, Rachel Crooks, Cassandra Searles, Summer Zervos, Natasha Stoynoff, Mindy McGillivray and Kristin Anderson. They accused, Donald Trump kissed them, grabbed their breasts, touched their vagina etc etc.

Interestingly none of these ‘sexual harassments’ took place in the recent past. What makes them all on a sudden jumping onto media with such allegations? Manipulation? Bribes? Or what? Even an idiot would understand why they just started throwing muds at Trump. To make him a villain in the eyes of the American voters.

Hillary Clinton and her campaign team are smart. They are cunning. And they know how to get the election in their favor. On the other side, Trump’s campaign team is lazy, lethargic, unenthusiastic and – duffers.

Let us now wait to see the final episode of the drama. If Hillary becomes the US president, that will be a huge blessings for Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, India, and many other nations. Because, that will be the beginning of the fall of US supremacy.

