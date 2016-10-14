Neither Saarc nor Bimstec, think of a wider cooperative platform

Dr. Abul Quashem Joardar

I don’t find any substance in recent statement of Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty (former high commissioner of India to Bangladesh), distinguished fellow of Delhi-based ‘private’ think-tank, Observer Research Foundation, who called upon the Bangladesh government to concentrate on Bimstec and ‘forget SAARC at least for the time being’.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, the Maldives and Sri Lanka are members of the SAARC, while the Bimstec is composed of Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

The global reality says, Bangladesh needs to take the initiative of forming a new cooperation platform with China, Myanmar, India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Lao, Cambodia, and some other prosperous nations in Asia. As Sheikh Hasina has already appeared as a world leader, she needs to discuss this initiative when Chinese leader Xi Jinping visits Bangladesh in few days and during Sheikh Hasina’s upcoming India trip she can bring-up this proposal with Narendra Modi and other Asian leaders. Excluding China from any cooperative organization would ultimately become worthless and stupidity. Bangladesh needs to remember, China already is an economic super-power. Dhaka needs Beijing, Bangkok, Delhi and all of its Asian neighbors for a meaningful cooperative initiative.

Awami League leaders already are proclaiming Sheikh Hasina as a ‘world leader’. Without hurting sentiment of anyone, I want to say-if Sheikh Hasina really has reached the status of a world leader, similarly as Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Obama and others, then of course, it would be a matter of immense pride to all of us.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina should take take the initiative of forming a wider cooperative organization bringing as many as nations possible as members from the asian continent into it.

Saarc failed achieving its goal because of rivalry amongst the member countries. Bangladesh unfortunately could play vital role in Saarc mostly because India had been in the cockpit or holding the remote control of this forum simply because India is a large country and it enjoys much more importance in the global arena in comparing to those of Pakistan, Bangladesh and other member states.

Keeping these experiences in mind, Bangladesh needs to go ahead with the concept of a cooperation forum, at least much larger than Bimstec.

