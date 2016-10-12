Nemcare doctors to conduct Saturday GPC clinic

Our Correspondent (Guwahati)



The city based Nemcare hospital will conduct the next Saturday evening clinic at Guwahati Press Club. Dr Nareswar Barman (Cardiology) and Dr Bikash Das (Medicine) will be available at press club for free healthcare consultations to GPC members along with their close relatives.

Dr Hitesh Baruah, the Nemcare hospital chief and a popular cultural personality, will supervise the evening OPD starting from 5 pm and it will continue till 7 pm. The participants will also get the opportunity to check their weight, sugar and blood pressure.

The last ‘Evening with a Doctor’ program at press club premises was conducted by Dr Amit Saha of Swagat hospital on 1 October, where over 35 scribes and their relatives were present.

