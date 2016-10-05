Why Pakistan denied the ‘Surgical Strikes’?

Mustafa Ali Noor

First of all, let us know, ‘Surgical Strikes’, carried-out successfully by Indian Armed Forces are not a war or call for it. These strikes are military operations undertaken by force across the world to move on the offensive, hit enemy targets and installations, and return to primary positions– all with lightening speed.

Indian army had very efficiently carried out surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the border in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir killing at least 35 Islamist terrorists. Six to seven terror launch pads-located 1-3 kilometer deep inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir were targeted, based on precise surveillance.

It is interesting that Pakistan has denied of any such surgical strikes, while India is going to release video footage (some obtained through drones) sometime next week. Why did Pakistan deny the surgical strike? Because, during these strikes, terrorists, who are being patronized by Pakistan were targeted. Once India will release video footage of the surgical strikes, Pakistan will be once again, exposed as a terror-breeding nation. This may even lead to international sanctions on Pakistan.

My personal opinion in this regard is, Pakistan, instead of reacting to these surgical strikes, may send Islamist terrorist groups inside India to repeat Uri-type terror attacks. Moles of Pakistani ISI as well as counterparts of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Muhammad etc inside India and Bangladesh now may plot any notoriety. we must keep eyes widely open!

