Pakistan handing over chemical weapons to Islamist terrorists!

When Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in an audio message published on The Washington Free Beacon website said, “Pakistan is running full speed to develop tactical nukes in their continuing hostility with India”, Weekly Blitz learnt from credible sources that Islamabad is going to handover chemical weapons to various Islamist terror outfits with the plan of serious attacks inside India.

It also is learnt, Pakistan Army may oust Nawaz Sharif through a coup soon and in that case jihadists are going to take over the government, and would get access to nuclear weapons.

Hillary Clinton said, there would be ‘suicide nuclear bombers’, posing serious threats to India and the world.

Since India’s successful Surgical Strikes on several jihadist launchpads inside Pakistan’s Inter Service Intelligence (ISI), the notorious spy agency of Pakistan is plotting several jihadist offensive on India.

Weekly Blitz investigative journalists and contacts have also identified several agents of ISI and the jihadists on Facebook, who are trying to spread pro-Pakistan propaganda and even are trying to identify ‘targets’. These agents, who are under monthly payroll of ISI are also actively spreading false propaganda against every anti-jihadist individual in Bangladesh and India.

