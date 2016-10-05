Pakistan occupied Balochistan seeks your support!

Imtiyaz Rowshan Baloch

The world is yet to know our stories of struggle, our agonies and unimaginable atrocities that we have been enduring for decades. Brutal military establishment has been continuing extreme brutalities on the Baloch nation. Thousands of our people have been killed or arbitrarilly detained by Pakistani military.

Pakistan is putting all of its forces in crushing the liberation struggle of our people. But, they cannot stop us as our destination is independence.

Only during January-June 2016, over 10 thousand Baloch people became victims of forced disappearances. Extra-judicial killings, detentions, rapes and multiple types of repressions are continuing. despite our repeated calls, the United Nations seems to be ignoring the cases of atrocities and genocide committed by Pakistan.

Pakistan is trying to apply euery forms of atrocities on us, to silence our voice – to continue its occupation. Pakistani ISI and its paid agents not only are targetting us – the people of Balochistan, but also those, who are extending support and solidarity towards our freedom struggle.

People of Balochistan calls upon you and every concious individual in the world, to please, raise your voice against Pakistani atrocities on the Baloch people. For achieving independence, we need your support.

