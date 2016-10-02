Philippine President compares Holocaust victims with drug addicts!

Special Editorial

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on September 30th likened his deadly crime war to Hitler’s notoriety to exterminate Jews saying “Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts (in the Philippines). I’d be happy to slaughter them.”

He further said, At least if Germany had Hitler, the Philippines would have (me).

Weekly Blitz condemns this nefarious statement of Rodrigo Duterte. We are terribly angry, shocked and surprised seeing any human being comparing the six million Jews, who were brutally murdered by hitler and his nasty Nazi cohorts, with drug addicts.

We don’t know if AIPAC, AJC, WJC, HAARETZ, Jerusalem Post, Arutz Sheva and other organizations or media outlets would condemn such barbaric statement of Rodrigo Duterte, but we, the only newspaper in the Muslim world, confronting anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and jihad are calling upon every human being in the world-Jews, Christians, Buddhists, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadis, Bahá’ís, Yazidis and others to please raise voice and condemn this notorious statement of the Philippine President.

We demand immediate apology from Rodrigo Duterte for his comment. Weekly Blitz will never spare anyone, who would demonize Jews and show disrespect to the Holocaust victims. We not only will condemn any of such element but also will have them from the deep core of our heart.

No one in the world should dare, portraying Hitler as a hero or his ruthless activities as ‘great example’.

If Rodrigo Duterte will not apologise for his wrong-headed and outrageous comment forthwith, then we shall call upon the international community, the State of Israel, and the Jews around the world to boycott any product from the Philippines.

Appeasers of Hitler and jihadists deserve isolation from the rest of the world!

Comments

comments