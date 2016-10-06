Prayer to my Goddess Durga

Gourango Chakraborty

Whenever I Stand in front of Mother Durga (the mighty goddess who salvages her children on this earth, from sorrows, pains, sufferings and ordeals) – I stare into her eyes, because they give a glimpse of her world and her glories. They give me the eternal power of divinity. Mother Durga is fiery, she is compassionate and powerful.

Mother Durga is mesmerising to look at. Eyes of Durga are reflection of her immense might, knowledge, enlightenment and kindness.

My priest say, I also have an inner eye. I really don’t know if I really have. But, as a devoted child of Mother Durga, this year, during the Sharadiya Durga Puja, I have a prayer to my goddess. It is for someone who is very special and precious to me. He is my brother. Though we were not born from the womb of same mother, but he is my brother.

In my life I have seen only a few heroes. Narendra Modi Ji is my hero. Nelson Mandela is my hero. Netaji Subhash Chandra Basu is my hero. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib is my hero. And my brother, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is my hero.

Brother Shoaib is the shining example of secularism. The heroic advocate of inter-faith harmony. He is the only journalist in the entire world, who is enduring unimaginable pains and ordeals – serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment since 2012 for writing against jihad – for denouncing culture of hatred – for standing firm in defence of Hindus, Jews, Christians, Buddhists and non Muslims.

Show me just one person who has endured such extreme ordeals, prolonged imprisonment for such noble cause of saying NO to killing of innocent people in the name of jihad.

I know brother Shoaib since long. He is a man of rare virtue. He may not have received media exposures like Malala, Professor Yunus and others, but truly he is the man who has the aspiration, audacity and dedication of changing this world. Like most of the so-called pundits or rights activities brother Shoaib does not simply keeps giving lectures, but he is risking his life for the cause of fighting against Islamist jihad and religious extremism.

My prayers to Mother Durga to salvage brother Shoaib from the sufferings and ordeals.

