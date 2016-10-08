Sex tourism: A billion dollar industry (Part 1)

Blitz Exclusive

After illicit drugs, sex tourism has emerged as the billion dollar industry! In Weekly Blitz, we earlier have exposed the rise in sale of a drug called Yaba, Shabu or Meth. The article titled- Beware of Ice Pill, has elaborately mentioned where this particular type of drug is produced. Until 2015, the annual sale of this drug stood at US$ 30 billion per year.

Our investigative journalists spent months in researching on sex tourism and prostitution in some of the countries, where we got several fact sheets proving how sex tourism is silently flourishing in many countries, including some conservative Muslim nations.

In Iran, prostitution mostly takes place under the garb of ‘Mut’ah’ marriage. This is a legal procedure allowing a man entering into the contract of Mut’ah or temporary marriage with a girl or woman for a period ranging between 30 minutes to one year, or even for more period. Any girl or woman can enter into such ‘marital agreement’ with a man in exchange of an amount, mutually agreed.

A sex worker can be easily found in Iran, who would entertain her client for the mutually agreed duration in exchange of cash.

Iran’s leader of the Islamic Revolution through a sermon even allowed any man marrying minor girls, including breast-feeding infants!

During past few years, when Iranian economy suffered due to international sanctions, there had been tremendous rise of unemployment. Many Iranian girls, including school or college students and even university graduates did enter the sex industry and hundreds and thousands of sex workers were looking for clients in Qom city and other parts of Iran, including Tehran.

The precondition was ‘Mut’ah’ contract, which legitimised their profession.

Girls and women arrested by police or the members of Revolutionary Guards, for participating into anti-government demonstrations or participating into any campaign against Sharia rule are regularly raped by prison guards during their days in prison. Most of these raped girls and women are either abandoned or humiliated by their families after release from prison as everyone knows, they had been raped by the prison guards. So the only option for these girls and women are to step into sex industry.

According to a rough estimation, the number of sex workers in the Islamic Republic of Iran stands at around 40-50 thousand. Some of the Iranian sex workers find customers through social media while there are few ‘Marriage Bureaus’, which actually are similar as escort agencies providing girls and women to their clients under the garb of Mut’ah marriage.

Sex industry in Iran is not small. It is already making approximately US$ 35-40 million per year.

Some of the Iranian sex workers go abroad with employment or as students who join the sex racket in the respective countries and make money. Few of them even go to UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea and European countries as ‘entrepreneurs’ or ‘traders’ and rent an office space, which actually serves as the ‘front desk’ of getting clients. Generally clients can spend time with the hired girl or woman in a private booth inside the office. Those hiring the Iranian sex worker in disguise for 24-hours or more can take her to their hotel rooms or apartments. Most of these sex workers are fluent in English, French, Arabic or any of the foreign languages. Hiring an Iranian sex worker outside Iran for 24-hours would cost around US$ 500-2000.

To be continued …

