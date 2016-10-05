Shoaib Choudhury in my eyes

Alfred D’ Costa

As in recent days several secular people left Bangladesh and sought asylums in the West as well in india, it was my strong belief that journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury too must have left the country and enjoying a peaceful life somewhere. Reason behind such anticipation was simple. I knew how Shoaib Choudhury has been writing against religious extremism and militancy since 2001. I have read some of his articles where he did not hesitate in exposing the unholy agenda of those militants who want to turn Bangladesh into a Sharia state.

Shoaib Choudhury vehemently opposes Sharia rule. He exposes the evil missions of Hizbut Tahrir, JMB, Khatmay Nabuwat, Hizbut Towhid, Ahle Hadis, Tabligh Jamaat etc. So naturally he is the Number One enemy of those militancy groups and religious bigots.

My anticipation about Shoaib Choudhury silently leaving Bangladesh was totally wrong. To my utter shock I saw on the Facebook, a poster being shared by some users, where it says, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is serving rigorous imprisonment in Bangladeshi jail since 2012 for writing against religious extremism and militancy.

Then I visited the online edition of Weekly Blitz and read several articles about the ordeals of Shoaib Choudhury.

One article titled – Baseless charges brought against anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury contains 105-pages legal opinion of Dr. Irwin Cotler. Another one titled-Appeasers of Islamist militancy in Bangladesh. This one is written by David Robinson. Anyone reading these two articles will get a clear picture of how Shoaib Choudhury has become a victim of injustice.

I know Shoaib Choudhury for nearly 25 years. He has vast experience and is one of the finest investigative journalists.

My appeal to the fellow Christian friends, brothers and sisters to please pray for Shoaib Choudhury. Let the mighty power of Jesus Christ set him free from prison, soon! Amen!

