Story of an amazing girl!

Priyanka Choudhury

In her native language she would say-minye djabut Bella Devyatkina. This four-year-old sweet girl is certainly amongst ‘udivitelniye lyudi’ or in English, incredible people. And, what makes Bella Devyatkina so special? She has learnt seven languages-Russian, English, German, Spanish, French, Chinese and Arabic just in two years! The most incredible part is that Bella is actually able to communicate in all of these languages, and her knowledge exceeds the vocabulary of simple ‘small talk’.

Her mother Yulia started teaching Bella foreign languages at the age of two. The mother started with English, but as soon as she noticed that her little Bella was interested in it, Yulia began adding other languages.

According to linguists and language experts, such cases of talent as Bella’s are rare but have happened in the past too. They say, language centres in the human brain get switched on at different stages of development. But, Bella too will have to continue her linguistic practices, or otherwise at some point it can become ‘frozen’, meaning she may forget the already learnt languages.

This case of incredible kid Bella definitely would be of great interest. Especially if our kids or are at the same age of Bella, why don’t we begin teaching them foreign languages? We can buy them cartoon movies in various languages, for example, in English, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, Korean, Chinese etc and let them learn while watching those with great interest. After all, in tomorrow’s world our children may need to have command over more than one or two foreign languages.

Comments

comments