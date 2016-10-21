The King who transformed an impoverished rural nation

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

The King Rama IX, world’s longest reigning monarch will be alive in the minds of the people of his country for centuries. our deepest condolences go out to the people of thailand on the death of King Bhumibol adulyadej.

Internationally, King Bhumibol had the reputation of an astute unifier, an ally to the West, a kind-hearted individual, and a great statesman. If you had been to Thailand then you certainly understand the genuine love, respect and adoration every subject of the King holds in their heart for him. The King, through his life dedicated for betterment of lives of the Thais had become the people’s king.

Just imagine how the King transformed a rural Thailand into one of the flourished economies in the region. Bhumibol worked hard for his people, he had the vision and determination of changing Thailand into a glittering country that millions of tourists from around the world witness with utmost surprise and admiration.

I believe, the Thai people and the royal family will love to see King Bhumibol Adulyadej being remembered even after hundreds of years from now. But, is that Possible?

Fame and memory fades-away. This is the rule of the nature. But still, some people remain alive in the minds of the people for centuries.

Take the example of Alfred Nobel. Should he not initiate the Nobel Prize through a will, he either would have been forgotten by now or would have been remembered is an unrespectable manner. But, the will made by Alfred Nobel did put him into a respectable position. Every year, when the month of October comes, Alfred Nobel grabs a significant segment of media through his Nobel Prize.

We know, the Crown Property Bureau (CPB), a multi-billion dollar business empire, founded by King Bhumibol and owned by the Thai royal family can easily initiate a prize to the same status of Nobel Prize, if they want King Bhumibol Adulyadej to be remembered for centuries to come. Such an initiative actually would be the best way of paying respect to the King Rama IX, the loving ‘father’ of the Thai people.

