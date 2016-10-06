A truest secular individual

Srabon Chowdhury

Since childhood, music is my passion though by profession, I am a small trader. It possibly was 2008 when I first met Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury at a recording studio in Dhaka. Though he is a famous journalist in Bangladesh, but he also is a lyricist, tuner and music lover too. He has written hundreds of songs and most of the top-ranking singers in Bangladesh, including legendary singer Runa Laila or Andrew Kishore, Syed Abdul Hadi, Monir Khan, SI Tutul, Abida Sultana, Shakila Jafar, Fakir Shabuddin, Anima, Rinku and many other had already sing his songs.

In the music arena, he is known as Shoaib Choudhury. Some call him Sadhok Shoaib.

From the very first day, he became my loving Shoaib Da Bengalis address our elder brother as ‘Da’ or ‘Dada’.

My second meeting with Shoaib Da was at his office. To my utter surprise, I saw the portraits of Jesus Christ, Lord Buddha, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, Krishna and Guru Nanak in his chamber. There also was a Jewish Shofar and Hamsa. with full of curiosity, I asked, Dada, what is your religion? Aren’t you a Muslim? He smiled and said, “I Am a human being – humanity and peace are my religion.”

Indeed, Shoaib Da is a true human being who loves and adores people of every faith.

During Christmas you’ll find him in any church exchanging greetings with his Christian friends. during Durga Puja or Saraswati Puja he will go to Dhakeshwari Mandir and other puja mantaps. He celebrates Janmashtami-the birthday of Lord Krishna. Since 2006, he has been organizing programs to celebrate Rosh Hashanah (Jewish new year).

As a journalist, Shoaib Da always is extremely vocal against repression and persecution on Hindus and non Muslims. He strongly confronts forceful religious conversions of Hindu girls and boys and he has been demanding scrapping of Vested Property Act, through which Hindu properties were snatched by the State after 1947.

Shoaib Da never treated me as Hindu. He has always been a loving brother.

Ask Partha Majumder (son of Ustad Barin Majumder & Ila Majumder) a famous music director, who too knows and tell you about Shoaib Da to be a pure secular individual.

Unfortunately, since 2012, Shoaib Choudhury is serving rigorous imprisonment for confronting religious hatred and militancy.

