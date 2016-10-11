What’s wrong with the US?

Jehova Stone

Pakistan says – “US is no longer a world power. It is a declining power. Forget about it”. Pakistani rulers are moving towards China and Russia.

On the other end, there are clear sign of further worsening of Washington-Jerusalem relations, especially if, Hillary Clinton becomes the next President.

Political analysts say, Hillary will exert diplomatic pressure on Israel in materializing ‘two-state policy’.

Since Obama assumed the office, influence of the US has greatly declined especially in the developing nations. Bangladesh, for instance, has totally ignored a bill (HR64/2007) passed in the United States Congress with 406 votes. This bill was passed in defence of anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. In this bill, the US Congress demanded ‘immediate dropping of the false sedition, treason and blasphemy charges’ brought against Mr. Choudhury. Instead of dropping the charges Bangladesh convicted him with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment. Mr. Choudhury is in prison since 2012.

A similar resolution in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was also passed by the EU Parliament.

Bangladeshi authorities accused Mr. Choudhury as a ‘Zionist spy’ and friend of Jews and Christians.

