“How the Baby Learns Language”

Dr. Sadaf Iqbal

The baby begins its language immediately after birth. We do not recognize its cries as language, but they are. The baby is born to know four very specific cries. One type of cry is for food when, they are hungry. One type of cry is for when they need assistance, because they feel confused. One cry is when they are in danger and need quick help, and one cry is when they want to sleep and do not want to be disturbed. These cries are the baby’s first language skills.

I have just read a book by Roy Andersen, called “Mediation: Crafting the Intelligence of the Child.” I think it is a great book by a man who knows a lot about children. In this book, Mr Andersen explains how the cries of the baby develop into sounds and words through, what he calls “Imprinting.”

Imprinting, he explains, is a bonding process that builds upon emotion. When the baby or later infant and child feel love from their guardian they feel secure, and with this security they want to absorb the thinking and behavioral strategies they witness from them. This is how they learn first. Then, the build upon what they have copied and by practice and experiment they develop their own ways of interacting. However, if there is little love, the imprinting process is not good and the infant does not trust the person. Without this trust of love, they are not careful in how they copy. As Mr. Andersen explains, when you learn from another person, then, you absorb some of their personality from the strategy that you witness. So, if you really like that person, then you are happy to copy them exactly, because you want to be just like them. This is why, when a child loves their teacher they want to be like them and try hard to be good in the subject. The opposite is equally true. When the child hates their math’s teacher, hey feel they hate math and become not very good in this subject. We see this normally with children. But it is interesting to realize how this imprinting affects the baby when it goes wrong, because if the baby is not loved or worse abused they may not cry at all. If they don’t cry, this will delay their development of language. It is as if their mind lives inside a closed box and they are to frightened to share the mind of others. When I called Mr. Andersen to talk about this, I understood that he can recognize these four different cries of a baby! He knows when the baby wants food.When the baby wants help.When the baby wants to sleep! How many men could do this? Even how many mothers I wonder? I came to understand that he really loves children. I think he is an amazing educationalist. So, I want to write this article in respect for the work that he does.

Author is Principal at Aurakzai Model School and College, Hazara university, Mansehra. She is Chairperson Education Committee INSPAD IHC

Comments

comments