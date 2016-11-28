Can Mamata Banerjee become Prime Minister of India?

Hemanta Lahiri

Trinamool Congress has recently got recognition by the Election Commission as all India party. It is no more a provincial party. Certainly all credit goes to Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of Bangla, and those dedicated leaders of the party. This opens the door for Trinamool Congress in expanding its political ‘territory’ throughout India during the next general election scheduled to be held in late 2019.

Mamata Banerjee has the leadership qualities of placing her party, into an important position during 2019 election, when people are frustrated at the childish attitude of Rahul Gandhi, the de facto ‘supreme’ leader of the Indian National Congress. But, conspiracy theories predict Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Narendra Modi will continue in power at least until 2024 as the political rivals of BJP are gradually turning weaker.

Theorists and analysts say, unless Indian National Congress does not get out of the grips of Gandhi Dynasty, it would gradually march towards a total doom, in course of time.

People think, Rahul Gandhi does not possess the minimum political intelligence to head the oldest political party of India. His chances of becoming the prime minister is out of question.

Under such adversities, a large number of Indian National Congress members, including the few key figures may leave the house of the Gandhis ahd and join Trinamool Congress.

BJP leaders are over optimistic of keeping Indian Voters hypnotised with their ‘Modi’ Magic’. Narendra Modi’s government is gradually deepening its ties with the US. Critics say, Modi actually is pushing India under the US dominance. India’s decade-old warm relations with Russia has already been sent into cold storage.

While India is almost separating from its old friend, Russia, Washington visibly has taken the policy of strengthening its relations both with Moscow and Delhi.

Narendra Modi is going to get due attention and importance because Indo-US deeper ties only can put ‘effective pressure’ on China.

But, some of the analysts believe, Beijing’s dominant position in the world politics will continue to grow as because China has already emerged as the economic Super Power.

While in Bangla, Trinamool Congress and Mamata banerjee are gradually expanding and shining, the Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party craze are fading-out. Who knows if AAP supporters and vote bank may also look favorably towards Trinamool Congress.

If the leaders of Trinamool now put extra emphasis in getting support from people beyond the borders of Bangla, it is a possibility that Mamata Banerjee emerges as a national leader from being a provincial political star.

If the chief minister of Gujrat could become the prime minister of India, why not Mamata Banerjee too?

