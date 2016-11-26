Is confronting radical Islam a serious crime in Muslim Bangladesh?

Jehova Stone

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is the only journalist languishing in prison of Muslim Bangladesh since 2012, serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case, which was brought by pro-Islamist coalition government of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami in 2003. Awami League, the ruling party in the country which proclaims to be secularist, got this courageous journalist convicted in 2014 in a Kangaroo court.

What are the ‘crimes’ of Shoaib Choudhury? He denounces radical Islam and religious Hatred, confronts jihad and anti-Semitism, promotes interfaith harmony, and defends the State of Israel. Shoaib Choudhury is a Zionist and proud ‘Son of Israel’.

Bangladesh considers Israel as an ‘enemy state’ and its citizen are not allowed to visit Jewish State.

Back in 2003 (on November 29), Shoaib Choudhury was arrested at Dhaka International Airport on his way to Israel for attending an international Peace Conference organized by the Hebrew Writers’ Association, Tel Aviv University, and the US Department of State. Authorities in Bangladesh though initially brought a minor charge of Passport Act violation, later being seriously pursued by Palestinian and Iranian envoys in Dhaka (Bangladesh) as well as anti-Israel and pro-jihadist leaders of BNP and Jamaat, a false Sedition, Treason and Blasphemy case was brought against him. Shoaib Choudhury was accused as an ‘agent of Mossad’ and ‘darling of Jews and Christians’. Government labelled him as an ‘enemy of Islam’ because he termed Yasir Arafat and Osama Bin Laden as terrorists.

Following his arrest, Shoaib Choudhury was placed on remand for 15 days. His interrogators beat him with field hockey sticks and cracked his leg bone.

Due to relentless efforts of Congressman Mark Kirk, Committee to Protect Journalists, PEN International, and Reporters Sans Frontiers, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was released on bail on April 30, 2005, after 17 months in prison.

In 2004 (August 9), Shoaib Choudhury’s mother died. But the government did not allow him to attend his mother’s funeral, although he was granted bail on parole for 8 hours. Authorities revoked this bail on parole saying “a Zionist has no right to attend his mother’s funeral.”

On November 9, 2012, after 7 years of him remaining free on bail and regularly appearing the trial proceedings, authorities suddenly cancelled the bail and re-arrested him at 2:45 am in the morning.

The trial process continued showing signs, certain pro-Islamist quarters in the state machinery were determined in getting him convicted by hook or crook.

The US Congress in 2007 passed a bipartisan Resolution HR-64 in defence of Shoaib Choudhury, calling upon the Bangladesh government to immediately drop the false case of sedition, treason and blasphemy. But, Bangladesh totally ignored this resolution, which certainly is a clear insult on the US House of Representatives and Americans.

Shoaib Choudhury’s lawyers were stunned when he was convicted with 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment on 9th January 2014.

Later an appeal against this impugned verdict was filed with Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Keeping the appeal pending, a High Court Division bench of the Supreme Court granted bail on 20th August 2015. But the Attorney General’s office moved for stay on this bail with the Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division. The bail was stayed.

In November 2015, the Chief Justice sent the appeal to a High Court bench for immediate hearing and disposal. But since then, the hearing did not take place although Shoaib Choudhury’s appeal is at the top of court’s ’cause list’.

In fact, the bench did not sit for a single day for past one-plus year! People say, it is nothing but extreme mockery in the name of rule of law. Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury is the only journalist and editor in the prison of Muslim Bangladesh.

Isn’t it a common responsibility of all of us in speaking-out against this wrong imprisonment of an anti-jihadist journalist? Can’t we send protest letters to Bangladesh mission in our cities? Can’t the world leaders and rights groups condemn such atrocious acts. Don’t we have any responsibility in standing in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury? Let’s ask the Bangladesh government if confronting radical Islam is a serious crime in their eyes.

Comments

comments