Congratulations America & President-elect Donald Trump!

When the Bangladeshi media almost began showing Hillary Clinton as the next President of the United States of America since past few months, we, Weekly Blitz, the most influential and anti-jihadist newspaper in the Muslim world had clearly said – Donald Trump will win! An editor of a major English daily in Bangladesh wrote a bi-line commentary titled ‘If you can’t win the election, pervert it’, where he said on November 8, 2016, “So here, wishing Hillary Clinton success!”

Every news media in the Muslim world supported Hillary Clinton. Because, she would have been an adorable darling of the Islamists, anti-Semitists and enemies of the State of Israel.

Weekly Blitz supported Donald Trump, because we believe, he is the only person can save the world from the evil clutches.

While congratulating the President-Elect Donald Trump, we humbly call upon him to show no mercy towards people who spread religious hatred and supports religious extremism.

We also request the next government of President Donald Trump kindly to immediately look into the case of our imprisoned editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who is serving rigorous imprisonment since 2012 in Bangladesh the a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case for the ‘crime’ of confronting Islamist militancy, anti-Semitism and religious hatred, and for promoting interfaith harmony and his support towards the State of Israel.

Barack Obama abandoned Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. So did Hillary Clinton. Because they were unwilling to annoy many of their darling countries who, by the name of jihad supports religious extremism. We strongly believe Donald Trump administration will extend fullest support to Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

Weekly Blitz also congratulates the 34 Senators and 435 Congressmen who won the election on November 8.

Let us together, fight and defeat the religious extremism and evil doers to make this world a better place and definitely “Make America great again”

