Failed diplomacy, Unesco and the global realities

Mustafa Ali Noor

India, under the leadership of Narendra Modi has signed multi-billion dollar energy and defence deals with its ‘old friend’ Russia, making an end to predictions of pundits that News Delhi was slipping towards Washington abandoning its decade-old relationship with Moscow.

Fan of Hitler and a Jew-hater Rodrigo Duterte, President of the Philippines recently told USA, “Your stay my country was for your own benefit. So time to say goodbye, my friend.”

President Duterte is changing foreign policy of his country and it is well anticipated that cooperation between Manila and Beijing will re-start, which had been stalled for decades ever since Philippine entered into extreme cordial relations with the US.

These are just two of the series of diplomatic failures or let us call it-diplomatic bankruptcy of the obama administration and the ‘journey’ will get further momentum when Hillary Clinton becomes the next president of the US, which was, even a decade back, the only Superpower in the world.

Soon after assuming the office of the President, Barack Obama has been playing dubious role. Within weeks of his presidency, Obama sent secret envoy to Hamas, a mega-terrorist outfit with a mission unknown. His attitude towards the State of Israel had always been unfriendly, if not hostile. Just remember, it is Obama who recently said, “Israel can not occupy Palestinian land forever.”

And then is the controversial resolution of UNESCO, cultural agency of the United Nations. I fully agree with Carmel Shama Hacohen, who accused Palestinians of playing games in getting this outrageous resolution adopted. But, there are many more darlings of Hamas this resolution adopted.

Leaders in Israel, Jewish lobbies in the world should now go for soul searching to realize a plain fact, while anti-Israel and anti-Semitic forces are actively working with full vigor, what Jerusalem or those Jewish lobbies and influential individuals have done for any defender of Israel? What they have done for a defender of Israel and Zionist like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury who is serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment since 2012 for confronting anti-Semitism & jihad, religious hatred & Holocaust denial and for advocating interfaith harmony and relations between Bangladesh and Israel? Without mentioning anyone’s name I just want to remind everyone, during 2010-2011, a Jew, proclaiming to be ‘rights activist’ propagated that Shoaib Choudhury will be ‘never convicted’ and no one should anymore worry about him. What did he do so? any idea? He was bribed by Bangladesh authorities in turning-away everyone’s attention from Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury so that Bangladesh could persecute him!

