Indian black money in foreign banks!

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Indian government, few years, back, received over 26 names of Indians having huge sum of money in Germany. Berlin had got hold of names of hundreds of beneficiaries and offered those information to all the countries for their asking. The then Indian Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee claim that the names of beneficiaries could not be disclosed. Certainly people raised question asking why the names could not be disclosed? If the previous government led by Indian National Congress, the fault certainly lies with New Delhi. The Supreme Court has overruled the contention and has asked the Indian government to make the names public. Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance have clearly said that they have no money abroad. In this case BJP should have shown special enthusiasm in disclosing those names. Why they too are unintended in doing so, is a million dollar question.

According to Indian journalist Kuldip Nayar, there are very few top civil servants or leading politicians (in India) without the ‘blemish of having a foreign bank account’.

Media reports say, Indian black money in Swiss banks, according to the as much as USD 1,456 billion, which is more than the deposits by all other countries put together!

This figure in the Swiss banks is almost 13 times larger than the total amount of foreign debts of India. If Indian government can take effective measures in getting this huge sum of black money returned to India, over 45 crore people will be directly benefitted while New Delhi will have hundreds of billions of dollars in investing into infrastructure and industrial sector. This amount can help India in having its own ‘cash power’ to undertake massive projects in industrial sector creating job opportunities for at least 50 million people.

Let us see if Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes any steps in this regard by December 30, 2016, as part of his crusade against black money.

Comments

comments