Muslims have nothing to fear in USA

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Michael Flynn, a retired three-star US Army lieutenant general as the defence advisor. Retired General Flynn was forced out of his role as director of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) from 2012-2014, the Obama administration, because of his views on radical Islam.

Weekly Blitz congratulates Michael Flynn and believe he will play important role in combating radical Islam, jihad, Islamist militancy, Sharia & Caliphate, and culture of religious hatred in the US and the world. We believe, Flynn will extend support towards anti-jihadist forces and individuals around the world, and will continue considering newspapers like Weekly Blitz as the best ally of the US and the Trump administration.

Some Muslims in the US are seeing Donald Trump as a threat to them. But, Donald Trump and his entire team already made it clear that Muslims in the US have nothing to fear unless they are associated with jihadist groups or ideologies. Trump administration will strongly combat those Muslims in the US, who are mad with extremist and jihadist mindset. We too strongly support this policy of President-elect Donald Trump. There is no room to show any mercy towards stabbers, suicide bombers, jihadists and appeasers, patrons and darlings of Islamist militancy.

