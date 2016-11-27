Not a mere case of theft!

Special Correspondent

Netherlands not only is an important development partner, but a tested friend of Bangladesh too. We were shocked hearing about the serious incident of theft of the handbag of Ambassador Leoni Margaretha Cuelenaere from an event on Dhaka University campus on November 21, 2016 According to media reports, as soon as the Dutch envoy approached to light a candle in that program, leaving her handbag in the the chair, a man with beard named Rubel, aged 19, took the handbag from her chair and stood near the ambassador, giving an impression that he was with her. At one stage, Rubel left with the bag and spent few hours at Suhrawardy Uddyan, hardly one kilometer from the place of occurrence.

As the ambassador noticed her handbag been stolen, she brought the matter to the attention of others. Law enforcers and intelligence agencies began ‘frantic search’ for the bag while they could not locate Rubel who still was sitting in the huge open ground at Suhrawardy Udyan with a female handbag! This certainly is strange.

The handbag contained an ipad two iphones and several valuable document including passports. That means the size of the handbag is not small, which Rubel could hide beneath his shirt.

Police claims Rubel is a driver by profession and he shaved off his beard ‘soon after the incident so that he could not be identified easily’.

Police further said, on November 22, Rubel went to Bashundhara City Shopping Complex and sold the two phones and the ipad tn a shop. Then he ‘threw away the bag from the fifth floor of the complex before leaving. Security men found the bag and handed it over to authorities concerned of the complex’.

We simply cannot buy this ridiculous story! If the thief went to sell the phone sets and ipad, why in the world he would carry the bag, after knowing, law enforcers would be frantically looking for the bag?

Our second question is, how in the world the law enforcing and intelligence agencies did not keep eyes on the ambassador for security reason to ensure foolproof security to her? When Bangladesh is witnessing threats from the Islamist militants especially on the foreigners, how a bearded unknown man was allowed to stand near the ambassador holding her handbag in his hand?

There certainly is some mystery behind the entire episode -from lifting of the handbag to throwing it from the fifth floor of a posh shopping center to arrest of Rubel.

Comments

comments