The reasons I support Bannon

Dr. Abul Quashem Joarder

God saved America from being destabilized. He saved the people of the land of brave and heroes from going into the evil grip of the hilarious (read nefarious too) witchcraft. Special thanks to the unrelenting hard work of Stephen Bannon, and of course, charismatic leadership qualities of President-elect Donald Trump, and the entire campaign team.

Critics of Steve (Stephen) Bannon say he is racist, sexist and anti-Semitic. Democrats portray him as ‘alt right’. But, Bannon already gave replies to such wrong criticism. He denied being a ‘white nationalist, and said, “I’m a nationalist. I’m an economic nationalist.”

He said, “The globalists gutted the American working class and created a middle class in Asia. The issue now is about Americans looking to not get fucked over. If (the Trump White House delivers), we’ll get 60 percent of the white vote, and 40 percent of the black and Hispanic vote and we’ll govern for 50 years. That’s what the Democrats missed. They were talking to these people with companies with a US$ 9 billion market cap employing nine people. It’s not reality. They lost sight of what the world is about.”

The most important point here is, Bannon not only is very much talented and focused on the issues, but he also is vehemently against radical Islam. So are, retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, Reince Priebus, and Mike Pompeo.

Steve Bannon is a journalist (Executive Chairman of Breitbart News) and he certainly will defend anti-jihadist journalist like Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury (anti-jihadist journalist serving rigorous imprisonment since 2012 in sedition, treason, and blasphemy case in Muslim Bangladesh) and will bring-up this issue to President-elect Donald Trump and his team.

I am greatly encouraged seeing in social media that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump also are aware of the case of Shoaib Choudhury.

Through this article, I would like to call upon people, who are against radical Islam, to please raise voice in defence of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and spread it through Facebook, Twitter and other social media around the world.

Let me remind everyone that US Congress in 2007 passed a bipartisan resolution HR-64 in defence of Shoaib Choudhury. But, Bangladesh authorities totally ignored this resolution of the US House of Representatives. Outgoing President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton had always been shy and remained totally silent on this very important issue. Why? Because, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury confronts radical Islam and defends the State of Israel. Obama and Hillary were unwilling to annoy their Arab darlings in particular and radical Muslim (and of course, anti-Israel forces) friends in general by defending this courageous anti-jihadist and pro-Israeli journalist.

Let us unitedly stand for Shoaib Choudhury and show those jihadists and preachers of radical Islam is neither alone, nor abandoned!

