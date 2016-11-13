Special Correspondent

After his 90-minutes one-on-one meeting with the outgoing President Barack Obama, Trump called Obama a ‘very good man’ and said he would seek his guidance in future.

Obama told the President-elect Donald Trump that he wants him to succeed and would do everything he could to ensure a smooth transition.

Though the two men ended the important and historic White House meeting with broader smile in face and handshake and refused to take questions from the media, Obama told Trump, “Here’s a good rule. Don’t answer questions when they (reporters) just start yelling.”

Trump told reporters, he and Obama had spoken about some wonderful and difficult things and some high-flying assets.

Although the President-elect did not elaborate further on the meeting, some sources say, the issue of banning Muslims and not to initiate any investigations about Hillary Clinton’s crime and corruptions. Obama also suggested the President-elect not to recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel.

Meanwhile Donald Trump’s team has removed the statement on his website to ban all Muslims from the US.

President-elect Donald Trump is holding meetings with advisors, planning a transition strategy to take over stewardship of the world’s largest economy.

Jeff Sessions, and Alabama senator may become the defence secretary. Retired General Michael Flynn emerges as the national security advisor.

General Michael Flynn is a formed director of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Former House of Representatives Newt Gingrich is going to be the Secretary of State. Gingrich, a strong defender of the State of Israel and a great individual champions in defending human rights and confronting Islamist militancy. He is a long-time friend and supporter of anti-jihadist journalist and editor of Weekly Blitz, Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury. Newt Gingrich is one of the 406 members of the US Congress, who voted in favor of House Resolution (HR64) in defence of Shoaib Choudhury.

Mr. Gingrich anchored a documentary named ‘America at Risk’, where Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury was also included.

Reince Priebus may become White House chief of staff. Former mayor Rudy Giuliani will be the Attorney General.

Other possible names are, Steven Mnuchin (Treasury Secretary), Sarah Palin (Interior Secretary), Ben Carson (Education Secretary), Richard Grenell (US ambassador to the UN), Mike Rogers (Director, CIA), and Sean Spicer (White House Press Secretary).

President-elect Trump may consider few individuals such as Senator Mark Steven Kirk, Congressman Steve Chabot – both of whom are champion defenders of human rights into some important positions in his administration.

It is hoped that, for the first time, not only the supporters of Israel, but some Zionists also will be seen in Donald Trump administration.

