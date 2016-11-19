Trump truly can make America Great Again

Vikran Patel

CBS TV in an interview titled ’60 Minutes’ offered President-elect Donald Trump an ‘opportunity’ to reintroduced himself after an ugly media offensives on him. In response Trump said, the protesters are very small in number, and the Americans have nothing to worry or fear.

He vowed to move aggressively on a conservative agenda in filling Supreme Court vacancies, cracking down on illegal immigrants and cutting taxes. He reassured Americans they have nothing to fear from his presidency.

Trump made it clear he intends to aggressively push a right-wing agenda, pledging to name justices to the Supreme Court who are against abortion and for gun rights. “The judges will be pro-life in terms of the whole gun situation”, he added.

On immigration, Donald Trump reaffirmed his campaign pledge to build a wall on the border with Mexico, and also indicated that as many as three million undocumented immigrants with criminal records, gang members, drug dealers, Islamist and jihadist agents/handlers would be deported or incarcerated.

President-elect Trump also may bring those immigrants into book who have records of suspicious activities and led us to a historic victory. Now i will have them both with me in the White House as work to make America great again.”

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner are amongst the top advisers of the President-elect.

Donald Trump has already spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump administration is going to further strengthen relations between US and Israel as Trump already had pledged to recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the Jewish State.

It is highly anticipated that Trump will pave ways in resolving crisis in the Korean Peninsula.

President-elect Donald Trump also pledged to fight Islamic State and Islamist militancy with full vigor. His administration will extend support towards anti-Jihadist individuals, media and organizations around the world.

