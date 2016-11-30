Vote recount in the US indeed is a scam

Ahmed Zayed and Priyanka Choudhury

President-elect Donald Trump called a recount of votes being prepared in Wisconsin a scam, and rightly said that his presidential win should be respected, not challenged and abused.

Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who received a minute fraction of the total vote, requested the recount. Elias, the counsel of Hillary Clinton said, “because we had not uncovered any actionable evidence of hacking or outside attempts to alter the voting technology, we had planned to exercise this option (vote recount) ourselves.

“But now that a recount has been initiated in Wisconsin, we intend to participate in order to ensure the process in a manner that is fair to all sides.”

Expert say there is virtually no chance of overturning the final result, but the recounts would simply reignite debate over the very credibility of the US electoral process, which would be a threat to countries democracy and constitutional institutions.

Clinton’s counsel Elias said the campaign of the Democratic Party’s candidate had been conducting its own investigation of the election results after receiving “hundreds of messages, emails, and calls urging to do something, anything, to investigate claims that the election results were hacked and altered in a way to disadvantage Secretary Clinton.”

But he said the Clinton campaign had seen no evidence so far the election results had been manipulated in Trump’s favor.

Donald Trump said, “It is important to point out that with the help of millions of voters across the country, we won 306 electoral votes on Election Day – the most of any Republican since 1998.

“This is a scam by the Green Party for an election that has already been conceded, and the results of this election should be respected instead of being challenged and abused, which is exactly what Jill Stein is doing.”

Green Party candidate Jill Stein has been collecting millions of dollars from the US and reportedly some ‘other countries’ by selling the concocted story of manipulation in the result. She has been even privately telling her donors that the recount would ‘make Hillary Clinton win the election’.

Anti-American forces from outside the US are giving instigations and encouragements to the Green Party leaders to ‘defeat Donald Trump by any means and stop him from entering the White House’.

Most of the patrons of Jill Stein are seeing Donald Trump as the potential threat to Iran in particular and those Islamists and fascist dictators around the globe. These anti-Trump elements know very well that President-elect Donald Trump and his entire team will be extremely tough on radical Islam and authoritarian regimes.

There has been ugly propaganda against Jeff Sessions, Lt Gen (Retired) michael Flynn, Congressman Mike Pompeo, Stephen Bannon (Steve Bannon), Betsy DeVos, General James Mattis, Newt Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani, and others.

There is particularly extreme offensive propaganda against Steve Bannon. Bannon, executive chairman of Breitbart News, which was launched in 2007, is all set to be the Chief Strategist and advisor of Donald Trump in the White House. He is against Islamist militancy and radical Islam and a great defender and ally of anti-jihadist journalists and writers around the world. So are Lt Gen Michael Flynn, Congressman Mike Pompeo, Rudy Giuliani, Newt Gingrich and General James Mattis.

Congressman Mike Pompeo, Newt Gingrich, Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, and of course, General James Mattis and Lt Gen Michael Flynn have been relentlessly defending Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, anti-jihadist journalist and editor of Weekly Blitz. Unfortunately he has been languishing in jail in Muslim Bangladesh since 2012 serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case for the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islam and religious extremism, for promoting interfaith harmony and defending the State of Israel.

The US Congress passed a bipartisan Resolution, HR-64 in 2007 in his defence demanding immediate dropping of this false case. But, Bangladesh government ignored this resolution.

We are looking towards January 20, 2017 when Donald Trump will take oath as the 45th President of the US and his team will be placed into their respective offices. We firmly believe, Congressman Mike Pompeo, Lt Gen Michael Flynn, and of course Steve Bannon will then look into the case of Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

God bless America!

