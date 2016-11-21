Who are spreading false propaganda against Stephen Bannon?

Sohail Choudhury

President-elect Donald Trump has picked celebrated journalist Stephen Bannon as his Chief Strategist and advisor in the White House. We all know, Mr. Bannon played extremely important and effective role during the campaign. He worked hard and attained confidence of Mr. Trump. Naturally his appointment as the Chief Strategist and advisor in the White House is an excellent decision. But many anti-American and pro-jihadist forces are making foul bids in painting Stephen Bannon’s appointment as ‘Trump’s misusing his freedom’, or an attempt of elevating the White nationalist movement into the top levels of the White House’ etc.

More than 150 members of the House of Representatives belonging to Democratic Party signed a letter urging President-elect Trump to rescind the appointment of Stephen Bannon.

Meanwhile more than five million supporters of Hillary Clinton signed a petition urging electors not to vote for Donald Trump on December 19 to formally elect him president. Even a kindergarten kid will understand who are playing cards behind all such nonsense. Yes, indeed it is Hillary Clinton at the forefront and outgoing president Barack Obama from behind the scenes. Why? Because, several leaders of the Democratic Party are desperate in establishing a kind of elected autocracy, which would allow the Democrats remaining in the White House eternally. But that is not the democracy of Abraham Lincoln or the excellent type of democracy, what Americans had established.

Why Hillary Clinton is extremely worried after her massive defeat? I believe my readers can easily anticipate and understand.

Stephen Bannon is the executive chairman of Breitbart News, a strong news site confronting Islamist militancy, jihad and Sharia law.

Critics of Breitbart News say the news site is “racist, fascist extreme right, anti-Muslim, anti-immigrants’ etc.

Wele that is the old pattern of falsehood of the patrons, supporters, defenders and appeasers of jihad, Islamist militancy, Caliphate and Sharia. Weekly Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury too is a victim of the same nexus. Since 2012, Shoaib Choudhury is serving 9-year’s rigorous imprisonment in a false sedition, treason and blasphemy case in the prison of Muslim Bangladesh.

I know, President-elect Donald Trump, members of his transition team, especially Mr. Jared Kushner, Mr. Ivanka Trump and of course, Mr. Stephen Bannon are aware of the ordeals of anti-jihadist journalist Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury.

The US Congress in 2007 passed a bipartisan resolution HR-64 in defence of Shoaib Choudhury, which has been totally ignored by the Bangladesh authorities.

Pro-jihadist forces are actively working against Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury and exerting evil influence in the state machinery and even judiciary. That is why, hearing into appeal filed by Shoaib Choudhury against the wrong imprisonment is hanging at at a bench of the High Court Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court for over one year. Though the court, there is no sign of disposal of this appeal.

Hopefully the next US administration will take this matter seriously and of course, we have fullest faith in commitments of President elect Trump and Stephen Bannon.

