How will be the Donald Trump Era?

Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Former Prime Minister of Sweden, Carl Bildt in an oped wrote, “Angry American voters, who feel slighted by the Washington establishment have had their say.”

Mr. Bildt wrote, “One thing we already know is that authoritarian rulers around the world can rest easier. They will not hear any more harsh words from the US about their regimes’ contempt for democracy, freedom, or human right.”

The former PM of Sweden made those observations about the Trump Era. Al Qaeda spokesperson Hamza Al-Karibi in a statement said,”Trump’s victory is a hard slap to those promoting the efficiency of democratic system.”

Al Qaeda spokesperson further said, “Starting today, we won’t need media releases clarifying the West’s machinations. All we need to do is retweet what Trump says. Chinese state media has warned the US president-elect Donald Trump against isolationism and interventionism.

European Council chief Donald Tusk, referring to Trump’s campaign slogan of ‘Make America Great Again’ said, “I do not believe any country today can be great in isolation.”

DPRK (North Korea) warned the incoming Donald Trump administration will have to acknowledge it as a nuclear state, as South Korea’s Blue House in a statement claimed Trump vowed that US commitments on protecting its ally against the North “will not waver.”

Hillary Clinton after her defeat told her campaign aides and supporters, “I know we have not shattered that highest and hardest glass-ceiling, but someday, someone will, and hopefully sooner than we might think right now.”

If we carefully scrutinise the Al Qaeda statement we can easily understand, someone must have played from behind the screen as they did in getting nonsense statement from some women bringing accusations of ‘suxual harassment’ against Donald Trump. Let us not forget those who fund Al Qaeda and Islamic State had also ‘donated’ millions of dollars to Clintons and their family Foundation. of course these donors instructed Al Qaeda in issuing the statement saying Trump’s victory was a ‘defeat’ of democracy.

But in reality, Trump’s victory made democracy meaningful. It is the democracy Abraham Lincoln introduced – by the people, of the people and for the people. Donald Trump’s victory is the victory of the people, against crook, corrupt, liar and cunning politicians.

I would like to absolutely disagree with the former PM of Sweden, Carl Bildt, who wrongly said, Trump’s victory will let the authoritarian (autocratic) rulers around the world rest easier. Mr. Bildt is absolutely wrong. First of all, I would love to know the very definition of democracy from him too. Does he mean democracy is something what Mahathir had in Malaysia or Nawaz Sharif has in Pakistan?

Donald Trump has pledged to strengthen the US military and national security, and to aggressively pursue the Islamic State and jihadist threats around the world. Why Carl Bildt is uncomfortable with it? Doesn’t he want nations like Pakistan, wrong-headed statements against the US and South Korea. Pyongyang must remember, days of hooliganism has perished and they will get nothing but more sufferings if continue mere war of words with Seoul or Washington. They must remember, Seoul is a long-tested ally of Washington.

I want to believe, Donald Trump will efficiently resolve the crisis in the Korean Peninsula and lift sanctions from North Korea. The wrong method of Isolating North Korea has already become funny.

Iran has shown the extreme audacity of threatening a ‘nuclear Holocaust’ if Donald Trump called off the nuclear pact Obama Palestine, Iran etc, which are breeding and exporting Islamist militancy around the world to be combatted? Doesn’t he want those terror-patron Arab nations to be punished? Doesn’t he support Trump’s pledge of confronting those nations that patronise anti-Semitism and consider Israel as ‘enemy State’?

Yes, one point I will agree with many that the Trump administration should shift from Obama’s Korea policy. The simplest way of resolving crisis in the Korean Peninsula is acknowledging Pyongyang as a nuclear state. But for this, North Korea too must refrain from giving provocative threats and issuing wrongly signed with Iran. This rogue and terrorist regime in Iran must be punished without delay. Iran deserves to be liberated from Mullah Era.

