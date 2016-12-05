Americans will come together!

By Sohail Choudhury



The November 8th Presidential election had turned the US into a very divided nation. Even weeks after the election and just weeks before Donald Trump would take oath as the 45th President of the United states of America, a large number of Hillary Clinton supporters are showing signs of not accepting Trump as their President. They want Clinton camp to do ‘something’ – even ‘anything’ in changing the election result. They have the very democracy of the US if the fail in stopping Donald Trump in entering the White House.

The post November 8 scenarios in the US certainly is not something the would expect from the mightiest nation. Possibly for the first time, Americans are unfortunately forgetting a plain fact – Americans are great, and America is the land of heroes and braves. This is sad indeed. No friend of the US would ever appreciate such a hilarious behavior of the anti-Trump block.

At the first-ever public meeting after the landslide victory, President-elect Donald Trump told Americans in Cincinnati, “Americans come together – we have no choice, we have to.” He said, “Americans will be the captains of their own destiny once again.”

At the start of the address, Donald Trump launched appeals to unite a very divided nation and reject bigotry and prejudice in all of its forms. He criticised the nation’s extremely dishonest press and spoke about illegal immigration and the refuges program. Trump reaffirmed his pledge to drain the swamp in establishment-heavy Washington.

Trump said, “The era of economic surrender is over. We’re going to fight for every last American job. It is time to remove the rust from the rust belt and usher in a new industrial revolution. Buy American and hire American! That will be our new mantra.

Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has picked retired General James Mattis to be his Defence Secretary. No doubt, General Mattis will be the best suitable person to be the Secretary of Defence.

Donald Trump had earlier picked Congressmen Mike Pompeo as the Director of CIA, Lt. Gen Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor, amongst others.

Hopefully Congressman Newt Gingrich will be the Secretary of State or President-elect Trump will pick him into some other vital post. Congressman Newt Gingrich is a man of rare virtue and he is a champion defender of human rights, and of course, he confronts radical islam.

From the very beginning, Weekly Blitz has been wholeheartedly supporting Donald Trump and our support will continue. We firmly believe, President-elect Donald Trump and his administration will continue their battle against radical Islam and will extend total support to anti-jihadist individuals like Weekly Blitz editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who has been languishing in prison in Bangladesh since 2012 in a false sedition treason, and blasphemy case for the ‘crime’ of confronting radical Islam, Sharia law, anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial; for promoting interfaith harmony.

God bless America! God bless Trump and his team!

