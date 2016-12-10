Bangladesh Bank Cyber Heist: Why the probe report is kept secret?

Blitz Exclusive

Within days after Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) declined to compensate Bangladesh Bank (BB) for reserve heist amounting to US$ 81 million, Bangladeshi Finance Minister AMA Muhith told reporters in Dhaka on December 4, 2016 Bangladesh won’t share probe findings with the Philippines.

Minister AMA Muhith said, “Firstly the government (in Bangladesh) did not receive any formal letter from the Philippines on sharing the probe report. Secondly, it’s an internal report, so it can’t be given.”

According to Reuters , Philippines Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, who last week met with a Bangladesh delegation led by Law Minister Anisul Huq, said Manila strongly recommended Dhaka share the result of its investigation. He assured the Bangladesh team that his government was doing everything it could to find Bangladesh’s missing money.

But, the December 4 statement of the Bangladeshi Finance Minister AMA Muhith proves, Dhaka will not comply with the request of Manila in sharing the probe findings. It may be mentioned here that, right after the probe committee led by Dr. Farash Uddin, former Governor of BB submitted the probe report, AMA Muhith told reporters it would be released to media soon. But, later, the Finance Ministry refrained from making the report public when philippines signalled of handing-over US$ 15 million, which is a part of stolen amount of US$ 81 million.

Since Cyber criminals tried to steal nearly US$ 1 billion from Bangladesh Bank in February 2016 and made off with US$ 100 million via the BB account at New York Federal Reserve. The money was transferred to accounts in Sri Lanka and four accounts with false names at an RCBC branch in Manila.

RCBC counsel That Daep in a statement said, ”Bangladesh Bank was the one who was negligent. We therefore, urge Bangladesh Bank to be transparent to the Philippine government which has done so much to help them and show us who really stole from them.”

Daep said, “Numerous reports quoting high Bangladeshi officials and the initial findings of BB’s own investigation indicated that the heist got help from BB insiders. Shortly after, BB decided to abort its investigation which raises a lot of questions, to say the least.”

Bangladeshi Finance Minister AMA Muhith said, “The RCBC is liable to return the money that was laundered through it. So, we are not accepting the statement of RCBC at all – - and we are not giving importance to what RCBC is saying.” It may be recalled here that Bangladeshi Finance Minister, days after the heist accused New York Federal Reserve as ‘responsible’ and demanded the ‘entire amount of stolen money’ to be refunded by (NYFR).

There were several investigations – by Bangladesh Police, intelligence agencies, and Bangladesh Bank into this biggest case of Cyber heist. Investigators identified several officials of the Bangladesh Bank as perpetrators of the crime along with some locals.

An Indian IT company were immediately hired to investigate the case, which came up with a ridiculous findings accusing ‘cyber criminals’ from several countries for being ‘responsible’ in stealing the amount. Details of this ‘report’ too had never seen the light. Clearly, there are tremendous dilly-dally and dubious things happening centering the investigation into this cyber heist case. Unfortunate signs of hiding the real perpetrators of this crime are almost clear.

Weekly Blitz shall publish more follow-up reports on this issue. We also welcome comments and opinions on this matter from RCBC, Philippine authorities, banking experts, and media professionals.

