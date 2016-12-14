Bangladeshi female workers treated as slaves in the Middle East countries

By Suraiyya Aziz

from UAE

So-called Muslim brethren in the Middle Eastern nations are treating female domestic workers from Muslim Bangladesh merely as slaves. Hundreds and thousands of Bangladeshi women are in the Middle East, mostly engaged as domestic helps. Only during January to October alone, more than one hundred thousand women have migrated to the Middle East countries. This statistics is provided by Bangladesh Bureau of Manpower, employment and training.

Female workers from Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal have vocally denounced abuses abroad and increased protections and salary requirements for their migrant workers, but Bangladesh did not take similar steps.

According to Human Rights Watch, most country-of-origin embassies in the Middles East provide shelter to domestic workers who flee abusive employees, including while they seek assistance and decide whether to file claims against their employees, but Bangladeshi embassies only offer shelter in some countries.

Bangladeshi female workers in the Middle East get one of the lowest wages and are more exposed to exploitation. While a female domestic worker from the Philippines receive at least US$ 400 per month, the Bangladeshi female worker get just US$ 200 or even less.

Bangladeshi female workers say, their employees did not pay them their full salaries forced them to work excessively long hours without adequate food and living conditions. Some even complained of physical assault and sexual abuse by their employers. Bangladeshi workers accounts of abuse were among the most extreme in Oman.

Only in Oman, there are specific allegations of sexual abuse, rape, and treating several women workers as mere sex slaves. At least ten thousand female domestic helps came up with specific allegations of sexual abuse by their employers. According to information, only in Oman, more than five thousand female domestic helps from various countries, including Bangladesh had registered complaints about going through abortions due to unexpected pregnancy following sexual abuse or been raped by their employers. This number would be much higher if the total picture of other ME countries also come into book.

