BDR Mutiny case: Appeal hearing yet to be concluded!

Staff Reporter

In July 2016, at was reported in the media quoting the office of the attorney general that hearing into the death regencies, and other appeals would be concluded by the High Court Division Bench of Bangladesh Supreme Court by November 30, 2016. But the date has already passed and the apex court will go into winter vacation from December 15 for 16 days, and would resume on January 1, 2017. According to various sources, the appeal hearings lawyers of the convicts are making frantic bids in delaying the judgement into the appeals at least until end of February or March 2017, if not until 2018.

Bangladesh Supreme Court’s lawyer Mohammad Ali Azam told this correspondent, the High Court Division bench number 24 consists on two benches, one comprising Justice Md. Abu Zafor Siddique, Justice Nazrul Islam, and Justice Shawkat Hossain, which is hearing appeals of BDR Mutiny convicts while another comprising Justice Nazrul Islam, and Justice Shawkat Hossain are supposed to hear other appeals. Currently there are 41 appeals pending for hearing in this bench.

Advocate Azam said, since January 2016, the bench of Justice Nazrul Islam, and Justice Shawkat Hossain could not sit even for a single day as both the judges are fully occupied in the bench which is hearing BDR Mutiny case appeals.

Form the website of Bangladesh Supreme Court, it is learnt that some appeals were sent to the High Court Division bench of Justice Nazrul Islam, Justice Shawkat Hossain for hearing and disposal by the Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha. But for over one judges could not sit in this bench.

Undoubtedly this does not leave any good massage at all. Bangladesh’s apex court suffers from shortage of judges for years Although the Chief Justice repeatedly raises this issue, there is no sign of appointing new judges by the government even in distant future. Unless new judges are appointed immediately, thousand of justice – seeking people will continue to suffer.

Comments

comments