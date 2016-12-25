What we can expect from 2017?

By Vijaya Laxmi Tripura

Only few days ahead of the Christmas, I just looked onto an AFP photo, where, Russian Ambassador in turkey, Andrei Karlov is seen lying on the floor after being shot by a Turkish policeman in Ankara. The killer shouted – “Don’t forget Aleppo” and “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is great) while shooting the ambassador. The killer also said, “Don’t forget Syria. All those who participated in this tyranny will be held accountable.”

On the same day, I read another report from AFP about the death of 41 Russians in a Siberian city as they died from drinking bath lotion containing methanol as ‘cheap alcohol’.

Death, destruction and terrorist acts. That cover significant portion of the news media. There are plenty of bad news – from Syria, from Switzerland, from Jordan, from Yemen, from Venezuela, from Ecuador, and … From almost every corner of the world.

This is not the world that we want! We want peace – want to see smile – we want to feel the warmth of love, affection, humanity, and kindness.

During the Christmas, let us pray to our Lord-our Jesus Christ and the holy spirit to save this universe from death, destruction and terror.

Let there be prayers in the churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples seeking peace, please!

We truly want a beautiful, prosperous, safe and joyous 2017. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! God bless those wonderful readers of Weekly Blitz!

