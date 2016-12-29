Canadians in Bangladesh requested to register

Staff Reporter

Government of Canada (Gouvernement du Canada) has requested every citizen of the country residing or traveling to Bangladesh to sign up for the Registration of Canadians Abroad (ROCA) to enable the government to reach in case of an emergency abroad or inform them about a family emergency in Canada.

To register, please sign up online at travel.gc.ca/register or register by mail, fax or in person (Inscrivez-vous en ligne a voyage.gc.ca/inscription ou par courrier, telecopieur ou en personne): High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh (veuillez communiquer avec le haut – commissariat du Canada a Dacca, au Bangladesh), United Nations Road, Baridhara, Dhaka, 1212, Bangladesh, Phone: (88-02) 5566 8444, Fax: (88-02) 5566 8423, Email: dhaka.consular@international.gc.ca.

Contact information of the High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh in Dhaka has recently changed. Canadians residing or traveling to Bangladesh should make the registration, which is known as Registration of Canadians Abroad (Inscription des Canadiens a l’etranger), enabling the government or High Commission of Canada in reaching them in case of any emergency. For further details, kindly log on to the above mentioned registration site.

