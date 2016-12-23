Christmas at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden

Press Release

Cake Mixing Ceremony: Radisson Blu Dhaka observed the Cake Mixing Ceremony. It is one of the most awaited traditional rituals of Christian households and hotels or cafes, that marks the onset Christmas season. Apart from the fact that mixing dry fruits ahead of time brings richness to the cake, it has always been conducted as a huge ceremony to set off the Christmas mood.

Sugar & Spice: Surprise your kids with delicious Christmas Treats! Visit Sugar & Spice, the Gingerbread house that stores attractive Christmas treats for sale!

Christmas Décor: The hotel has put up a big Christmas tree in the lobby, Rain Deer Sleigh and other Christmas Décor in the hotel. The restaurants will be decorated with Christmas décor and festive look. Besides, the whole building will be illuminated before the Christmas day till the end of the year.

Christmas Music: Background Christmas music will be played in the lobby and other public places throughout the Christmas season

Christmas Day: Live Christmas Carols will be played and Santa will visit all the restaurants.

Christmas Eve Dinner on 24th Evening: Water Garden Brasserie Christmas Eve buffet dinner to be enhanced with turkey and other festive delicacies. Price would be Tk 3,450.00 (Net).

Special lunch and dinner on Christmas Day: Special Christmas delicacies buffet lunch and dinner will be offered on December 25. Price would be BDT 4,900(Net) per person and BDT 2,500 (Net) per child, for both meal lunch and dinner. Lunch will start from 12:30pm – 4:00pm and dinner from 6:30pm – 12:00am.

Christmas Season Room Package offer: The Christmas and Yearend Room package Tk 13,333 (Net) (Per room per night inclusive of Buffet Breakfast for a Couple) for the Eligible period 22 December 2016 till 07 January 2017 (Except for 31st December 2016)

Comments

comments